Opal Capital LLC Purchases 5,185 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Opal Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 75.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,090 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the quarter. Opal Capital LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $5,877,738,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 867.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,213,610 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,880,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364,762 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 29,706.3% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,332,947 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,216,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308,345 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its position in shares of Visa by 12,497.1% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 3,378,039 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,184,712,000 after buying an additional 3,351,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,508,089 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,282,472,000 after buying an additional 2,116,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $403.00 price target (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $387.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $400.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $729,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,440. This represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,126 shares of company stock worth $14,928,871. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Visa reported fiscal Q3 revenue of $11.63 billion, up 14.4% year over year and ahead of the roughly $11.40 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS was $3.32, compared with expectations of $3.23 and $2.98 a year earlier. The company also reported $5.63 billion in profit. Visa Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Visa reported fiscal Q3 revenue of $11.63 billion, up 14.4% year over year and ahead of the roughly $11.40 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS was $3.32, compared with expectations of $3.23 and $2.98 a year earlier. The company also reported $5.63 billion in profit. Positive Sentiment: Spending and transaction growth remained resilient. Double-digit growth in payments volume, cross-border volume and processed transactions indicates continued strength in consumer and business spending, supporting Visa’s core payments outlook. Visa Expands Money Movement as Card Spending Accelerates

Double-digit growth in payments volume, cross-border volume and processed transactions indicates continued strength in consumer and business spending, supporting Visa’s core payments outlook. Positive Sentiment: New growth initiatives could expand Visa’s addressable market. Visa highlighted investments in stablecoin settlement, tokenized deposits, wallet infrastructure, commercial payments and money movement. Its participation in the OpenStandard consortium and plans to support OpenUSD could create longer-term opportunities beyond traditional card transactions. Visa Outlines Stablecoin Strategy

Visa highlighted investments in stablecoin settlement, tokenized deposits, wallet infrastructure, commercial payments and money movement. Its participation in the OpenStandard consortium and plans to support OpenUSD could create longer-term opportunities beyond traditional card transactions. Neutral Sentiment: X Money provides a potential incremental payments channel. Elon Musk’s X launched a broader banking and payments product using Visa-branded debit cards and Cross River Bank’s infrastructure. The partnership may increase card volumes, but its financial contribution to Visa is not yet clear. X Money Launches With Visa Debit Card

Elon Musk’s X launched a broader banking and payments product using Visa-branded debit cards and Cross River Bank’s infrastructure. The partnership may increase card volumes, but its financial contribution to Visa is not yet clear. Negative Sentiment: Margin concerns limited the market’s reaction. Despite the earnings beat, investors focused on profitability and expense trends, leading to weakness in extended trading. Visa’s planned restructuring also introduces execution and severance-cost risks.

Despite the earnings beat, investors focused on profitability and expense trends, leading to weakness in extended trading. Visa’s planned restructuring also introduces execution and severance-cost risks. Negative Sentiment: Workforce reductions underscore a significant transition. Visa plans to eliminate approximately 2,600 positions, or 7% of its workforce, primarily in technology and product operations, as it uses AI to improve efficiency and redirect investment toward stablecoins, B2B payments and other growth areas. While potentially positive for costs, the cuts may raise concerns about disruption and future innovation. Visa Workforce Reduction

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $366.49 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.89 and a 52-week high of $371.16. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $338.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The business had revenue of $11.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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