Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,325 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 12,837 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $141,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in Alphabet by 17.6% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,888 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 11.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 485,486 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $85,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.9% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 48,204 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,309.12. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total value of $412,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,341.06. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,481 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,061. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Alphabet from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore lifted their price target on Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $411.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $387.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.00 and a 12-month high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is 6.41%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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