Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,537 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841,584 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,310,827 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $6,555,961,000 after purchasing an additional 266,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,938,457 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,357,572,000 after purchasing an additional 98,693 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,696,752 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,289,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Oracle by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,303,992 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,897,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,826 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of ORCL opened at $193.13 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $134.57 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $555.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: 24/7 Wall St. reiterated a bullish view on Oracle (ORCL) , setting a 12-month price target of about $245 and pointing to strong backlog growth and accelerating cloud infrastructure economics as key upside drivers.

24/7 Wall St. reiterated a bullish view on , setting a 12-month price target of about $245 and pointing to strong backlog growth and accelerating cloud infrastructure economics as key upside drivers. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush said Oracle is building a durable position for the next phase of the AI cycle, suggesting the market may be underestimating its role in future AI demand.

Wedbush said Oracle is building a durable position for the next phase of the AI cycle, suggesting the market may be underestimating its role in future AI demand. Positive Sentiment: Coverage focused on Oracle’s “AI heavyweight” status as investors increasingly view its legacy software base, cloud expansion, and AI infrastructure exposure as a major advantage. Oracle Went From Tech Dinosaur to AI Heavyweight

Coverage focused on Oracle’s “AI heavyweight” status as investors increasingly view its legacy software base, cloud expansion, and AI infrastructure exposure as a major advantage. Positive Sentiment: Oracle also drew attention for expanding its agentic AI push through U.S. defense partnerships, reinforcing the idea that its AI platform is gaining traction in high-value government and enterprise use cases. Oracle Expands Its Agentic AI Push Through U.S. Defense Partnerships

Oracle also drew attention for expanding its agentic AI push through U.S. defense partnerships, reinforcing the idea that its AI platform is gaining traction in high-value government and enterprise use cases. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle added Cleveland Clinic CEO Tomislav Mihaljevic to its board, which may support its healthcare strategy but is unlikely to be an immediate stock-moving catalyst. Oracle adds Cleveland Clinic CEO to board of directors

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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