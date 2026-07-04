Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Acquired by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 104.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,135 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 18,943 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,677,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,590 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $14,928,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,945.8% during the 3rd quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 92,736 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $26,081,000 after buying an additional 88,203 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 917,304 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $178,001,000 after buying an additional 105,368 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Center Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

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Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $140.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $404.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.35. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Scotiabank reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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