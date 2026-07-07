Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Bought by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,194 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 138,393 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $70,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $2,201,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,904 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $15,564,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $1,268,000. Finally, Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co now owns 7,242 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Oracle Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.44. 17,673,745 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,921,334. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $134.57 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $401.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley reiterated a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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