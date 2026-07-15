Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Bought by NFSG Corp

NFSG Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,215 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 15,838 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.4% of NFSG Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. NFSG Corp's holdings in Oracle were worth $8,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $127.96 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $368.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.72. The stock's fifty day moving average is $181.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The company's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

View Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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