Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Purchased by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,802 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 17,837 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 2.7% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $13,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Oracle by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,590 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $14,928,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,945.8% in the third quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 92,736 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $26,081,000 after acquiring an additional 88,203 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 917,304 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $178,001,000 after acquiring an additional 105,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $140.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.27. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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