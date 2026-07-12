Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,809 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 27,432 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.0% of Cullinan Associates Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1,168.8% in the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 25,402 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.4% in the first quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its position in Oracle by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 738 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in Oracle by 16.3% in the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 29,471 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 34,099 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.69. 29,697,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,851,610. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $134.57 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.86. The stock has a market cap of $405.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

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More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s record AI backlog, stronger fiscal 2027 outlook, and expanding cloud businesses are being highlighted as reasons long-term investors may want to hold the stock despite the recent selloff. Article Title

Oracle’s record AI backlog, stronger fiscal 2027 outlook, and expanding cloud businesses are being highlighted as reasons long-term investors may want to hold the stock despite the recent selloff. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein reiterated support for Oracle, and several articles point to Oracle’s massive cloud backlog and AI-related demand as evidence that the company still has meaningful growth potential. Article Title

Bernstein reiterated support for Oracle, and several articles point to Oracle’s massive cloud backlog and AI-related demand as evidence that the company still has meaningful growth potential. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle announced new partnerships and innovation initiatives, including IMSA Labs and a racing-focused cloud studio, which expand its cloud ecosystem but are not yet material enough to move the stock on their own. Article Title

Oracle announced new partnerships and innovation initiatives, including IMSA Labs and a racing-focused cloud studio, which expand its cloud ecosystem but are not yet material enough to move the stock on their own. Negative Sentiment: S&P Global cut Oracle’s credit rating closer to junk, reinforcing worries about the company’s large debt burden and financing needs for its AI infrastructure buildout. Article Title

S&P Global cut Oracle’s credit rating closer to junk, reinforcing worries about the company’s large debt burden and financing needs for its AI infrastructure buildout. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary suggests Oracle may be facing concentration risk in its backlog and investor concern over the scale of spending required to support AI growth, which is keeping pressure on the shares. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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