Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,098 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 5,856 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Oracle were worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 592,338 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $87,137,000 after purchasing an additional 309,127 shares during the period. NFSG Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 58,215 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.6% during the first quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Trading Up 1.8%

ORCL stock opened at $126.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $364.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.46. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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