Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. trimmed its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,461 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 27,578 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $37,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 465.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership increased its position in shares of Oracle by 304.7% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 174 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Arete Research set a $255.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Melius Research set a $160.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.46.

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Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $195.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $562.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

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Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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