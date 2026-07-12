Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,577 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 4,802 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 25.7% in the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 50,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 113,935 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $16,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 5.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Arete Research set a $255.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho set a $320.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s record AI backlog, stronger fiscal 2027 outlook, and expanding cloud businesses are being highlighted as reasons long-term investors may want to hold the stock despite the recent selloff. Article Title

Oracle’s record AI backlog, stronger fiscal 2027 outlook, and expanding cloud businesses are being highlighted as reasons long-term investors may want to hold the stock despite the recent selloff. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein reiterated support for Oracle, and several articles point to Oracle’s massive cloud backlog and AI-related demand as evidence that the company still has meaningful growth potential. Article Title

Bernstein reiterated support for Oracle, and several articles point to Oracle’s massive cloud backlog and AI-related demand as evidence that the company still has meaningful growth potential. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle announced new partnerships and innovation initiatives, including IMSA Labs and a racing-focused cloud studio, which expand its cloud ecosystem but are not yet material enough to move the stock on their own. Article Title

Oracle announced new partnerships and innovation initiatives, including IMSA Labs and a racing-focused cloud studio, which expand its cloud ecosystem but are not yet material enough to move the stock on their own. Negative Sentiment: S&P Global cut Oracle’s credit rating closer to junk, reinforcing worries about the company’s large debt burden and financing needs for its AI infrastructure buildout. Article Title

S&P Global cut Oracle’s credit rating closer to junk, reinforcing worries about the company’s large debt burden and financing needs for its AI infrastructure buildout. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary suggests Oracle may be facing concentration risk in its backlog and investor concern over the scale of spending required to support AI growth, which is keeping pressure on the shares. Article Title

Oracle Stock Down 2.4%

Oracle stock traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.69. The stock had a trading volume of 29,697,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,851,610. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.86. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $405.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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