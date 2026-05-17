Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,773 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 15,892 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in Oracle were worth $11,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,275 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 15,728 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Everest Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 5,265 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: 24/7 Wall St. reiterated a bullish view on Oracle (ORCL) , setting a 12-month price target of about $245 and pointing to strong backlog growth and accelerating cloud infrastructure economics as key upside drivers.

24/7 Wall St. reiterated a bullish view on , setting a 12-month price target of about $245 and pointing to strong backlog growth and accelerating cloud infrastructure economics as key upside drivers. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush said Oracle is building a durable position for the next phase of the AI cycle, suggesting the market may be underestimating its role in future AI demand.

Wedbush said Oracle is building a durable position for the next phase of the AI cycle, suggesting the market may be underestimating its role in future AI demand. Positive Sentiment: Coverage focused on Oracle’s “AI heavyweight” status as investors increasingly view its legacy software base, cloud expansion, and AI infrastructure exposure as a major advantage. Oracle Went From Tech Dinosaur to AI Heavyweight

Coverage focused on Oracle’s “AI heavyweight” status as investors increasingly view its legacy software base, cloud expansion, and AI infrastructure exposure as a major advantage. Positive Sentiment: Oracle also drew attention for expanding its agentic AI push through U.S. defense partnerships, reinforcing the idea that its AI platform is gaining traction in high-value government and enterprise use cases. Oracle Expands Its Agentic AI Push Through U.S. Defense Partnerships

Oracle also drew attention for expanding its agentic AI push through U.S. defense partnerships, reinforcing the idea that its AI platform is gaining traction in high-value government and enterprise use cases. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle added Cleveland Clinic CEO Tomislav Mihaljevic to its board, which may support its healthcare strategy but is unlikely to be an immediate stock-moving catalyst. Oracle adds Cleveland Clinic CEO to board of directors

Oracle Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $193.13 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $162.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.92. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $134.57 and a one year high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Oracle from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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