Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Summit Wealth Group LLC Co.

Summit Wealth Group LLC Co. reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 5,234 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC Co.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 465.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 304.7% during the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 174 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $186.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $134.57 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.10. The firm has a market cap of $537.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Arete Research set a $255.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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