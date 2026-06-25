Oracle Corporation $ORCL Stake Lessened by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,484 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 5,737 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management's holdings in Oracle were worth $10,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,988 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 4.7%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $157.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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