Oracle Corporation $ORCL Stock Holdings Increased by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 165.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,355 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 46,367 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $14,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 426,699 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $83,168,000 after purchasing an additional 162,044 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Oracle Trading Down 5.7%

ORCL opened at $230.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Melius Research set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $263.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on Oracle to $285 from $250 and kept a buy rating, citing continued AI momentum and strong upside potential heading into earnings. Benzinga

UBS raised its price target on Oracle to $285 from $250 and kept a buy rating, citing continued AI momentum and strong upside potential heading into earnings. Positive Sentiment: Oracle is being highlighted as one of the software names benefiting from the AI rebound, with investors increasingly viewing the company as a major AI infrastructure play rather than just a legacy database vendor. Article

Oracle is being highlighted as one of the software names benefiting from the AI rebound, with investors increasingly viewing the company as a major AI infrastructure play rather than just a legacy database vendor. Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s relationship with OpenAI appears to have strengthened, helping explain the stock’s sharp May rally and supporting hopes for future AI-related demand. Article

Oracle’s relationship with OpenAI appears to have strengthened, helping explain the stock’s sharp May rally and supporting hopes for future AI-related demand. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed Oracle’s upcoming June 10 earnings as a major test for the stock, with analysts expecting continued revenue and EPS growth but also warning that results and guidance will need to justify the recent run-up. Article

Several articles framed Oracle’s upcoming June 10 earnings as a major test for the stock, with analysts expecting continued revenue and EPS growth but also warning that results and guidance will need to justify the recent run-up. Negative Sentiment: The stock has also faced pressure from investor concern that Oracle’s aggressive AI/cloud expansion will require heavy spending, potentially weighing on margins and cash flow. Article

The stock has also faced pressure from investor concern that Oracle’s aggressive AI/cloud expansion will require heavy spending, potentially weighing on margins and cash flow. Negative Sentiment: There are signs of caution ahead of earnings, including heavy put-option activity and articles noting that some traders are taking profits after the recent surge. Article

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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