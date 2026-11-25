Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,104 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $46,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,680,278 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,151,395,000 after acquiring an additional 123,294 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,670,982 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,877,026,000 after purchasing an additional 409,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $1,911,930,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.8% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,029,416 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,377,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 9,878,184 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,447,648,000 after purchasing an additional 144,087 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Oracle News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about ORCL:

Positive Sentiment: Billionaire investor David Tepper reportedly bought $172 million of Oracle shares. Oracle has also reiterated its goal of generating more than $30 billion in free cash flow in fiscal 2029, a potential sign that management expects its AI expansion to produce substantial cash. Article: David Tepper bought Oracle shares

Billionaire investor David Tepper reportedly bought $172 million of Oracle shares. Oracle has also reiterated its goal of generating more than $30 billion in free cash flow in fiscal 2029, a potential sign that management expects its AI expansion to produce substantial cash. Negative Sentiment: Credit-default swaps on Oracle widened again, renewing concern about its debt and the financing demands of its AI buildout. The comparison to Bear Stearns comes from ZeroHedge as reported by the article and is not a forecast of default. Article: Oracle credit swaps widen

Credit-default swaps on Oracle widened again, renewing concern about its debt and the financing demands of its AI buildout. The comparison to Bear Stearns comes from ZeroHedge as reported by the article and is not a forecast of default. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators raised concerns about Oracle’s dependence on OpenAI-related demand and whether its cash generation can keep pace with capital needs. That leaves execution and funding risks in focus despite Oracle’s assurances that its contract is funded. Article: OpenAI dependence concerns

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $109.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $330.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.45. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $250.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.13 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.100-8.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Oracle from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $249.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Stephen Rusckowski bought 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.35 per share, with a total value of $3,483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,538,096.50. This trade represents a 6,410.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 2,631 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $399,122.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 64,357 shares in the company, valued at $9,762,956.90. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,075 shares of company stock valued at $5,342,123. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a technology company that develops and provides database software, cloud services, and enterprise applications. Its products help organizations manage data, run business operations, and build and deploy applications. Oracle's offerings include Oracle Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and cloud-based applications for functions such as finance, human resources, supply chain management, and customer experience. The company also provides software support, consulting, and related services.

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