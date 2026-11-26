EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,385 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 329,452 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $18,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 14,269 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 17.5% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 483 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.9% in the third quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,629 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 target price (down from $320.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $249.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Michael Sicilia sold 22,562 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.59, for a total transaction of $3,420,173.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 182,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,730,207.11. This trade represents a 10.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 2,631 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $399,122.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 64,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,762,956.90. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 36,075 shares of company stock worth $5,342,123 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company's stock.

Oracle Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $103.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.34 and a fifty-two week high of $250.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.10 and a 200 day moving average of $152.26. The company has a market capitalization of $314.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.18. Oracle had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business's revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.100-8.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is 31.35%.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

These are some of the ORCL headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan reiterated its Buy rating and $200 price target, suggesting substantial upside if Oracle’s growth and cash-flow outlook deliver. Oracle Is Down 60% From Its June High. J.P. Morgan Still Sees $200

J.P. Morgan reiterated its Buy rating and $200 price target, suggesting substantial upside if Oracle’s growth and cash-flow outlook deliver. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle and other technology stocks rebounded from early losses late Wednesday, providing some relief after the selloff, though it did not erase the day’s broader pressure. Oracle, CoreWeave and other tech stocks bounce back after selloff

Oracle and other technology stocks rebounded from early losses late Wednesday, providing some relief after the selloff, though it did not erase the day’s broader pressure. Negative Sentiment: Oracle’s five-year credit-default-swap spread reportedly reached a record 356 basis points, signaling that investors see rising risk in the company’s ability to meet debt obligations. Reports also highlighted high borrowing costs and concerns over cash burn from its data-center buildout. Oracle stock and credit swaps

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops and sells software, cloud services, and technology infrastructure to businesses and other organizations. Its offerings include Oracle Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and cloud-based business applications for functions such as finance, human resources, supply chain management, and customer experience. The company also provides hardware, consulting, and technical support services. Founded in 1977 as Software Development Laboratories, Oracle became known for its relational database software and expanded over time through product development and acquisitions.

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