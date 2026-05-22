Orange Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Orange Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,355 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. Orange Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financially Speaking Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Home Depot Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $313.73 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.10 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $312.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business's 50 day moving average price is $327.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HD. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Evercore dropped their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on HD

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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