Orange Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 28,321 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Orange Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,454 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 28,321 shares during the quarter. Orange Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 418.0% during the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 518 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $169,395.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,456.18. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,587. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 3.4%

CSCO stock opened at $118.20 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $119.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $465.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.14.

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About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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