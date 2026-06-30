Orange Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Orange Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,838 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 5.1% of Orange Investment Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Orange Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $39,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,087,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,361,916 shares of the company's stock worth $38,002,744,000 after buying an additional 635,358 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock worth $19,141,787,000 after buying an additional 4,332,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,593,019 shares of the company's stock worth $16,757,510,000 after buying an additional 407,166 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,750 shares of the company's stock worth $16,154,619,000 after buying an additional 61,851 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,285.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,183.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,235.07.

Read Our Latest Report on LLY

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA selected Eli Lilly for its new PreCheck pilot program, which is designed to speed review of new U.S. manufacturing facilities. That matters because Lilly is spending $27 billion to build four plants, so faster approvals could support capacity expansion and future drug supply. Article Title

The FDA selected Eli Lilly for its new PreCheck pilot program, which is designed to speed review of new U.S. manufacturing facilities. That matters because Lilly is spending $27 billion to build four plants, so faster approvals could support capacity expansion and future drug supply. Positive Sentiment: Lilly’s Jaypirca received a positive opinion from Europe’s CHMP for chronic lymphocytic leukemia, improving the odds of broader European approval and potentially expanding the drug’s commercial opportunity. Article Title

Lilly’s Jaypirca received a positive opinion from Europe’s CHMP for chronic lymphocytic leukemia, improving the odds of broader European approval and potentially expanding the drug’s commercial opportunity. Positive Sentiment: The stock hit a new all-time high and 52-week high as investors reacted to recent pipeline progress, including positive Jaypirca data and expanded Medicare access for Zepbound and other obesity treatments, which boosts the outlook for Lilly’s growth franchises. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,226.22 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,238.00. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,042.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,022.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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