ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Sells 14,563 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 78.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 14,563 shares during the quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.'s holdings in Starbucks were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,232,650,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Starbucks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,460,350 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $7,229,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774,198 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,447,854 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $1,637,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725,547 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,727,405 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $7,135,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 146.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,049,192 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $553,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,014 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Starbucks Stock Up 1.3%

SBUX traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,679,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,435,373. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $77.99 and a 52 week high of $108.88. The company has a market capitalization of $117.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $101.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is 187.88%.

Starbucks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Starbucks from a "sector perform" rating to a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $108.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $233,621.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,548,198.79. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,565. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,046 shares of company stock worth $716,017. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Further Reading

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