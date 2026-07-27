Orbimed Advisors LLC Purchases 1,477,450 Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. $LXEO

Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO - Free Report) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,602,450 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,477,450 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.59% of Lexeo Therapeutics worth $20,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 1,002.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,386 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,547 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Lexeo Therapeutics

In other news, insider Narinder Pal Bhalla sold 22,306 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $98,592.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 82,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $363,297.48. This represents a 21.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 25,947 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $116,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 377,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,692,620.16. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 62,204 shares of company stock worth $280,089 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ LXEO opened at $4.66 on Monday. Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $365.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.42. The business's fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LXEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lexeo Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lexeo Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Lexeo Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LXEO

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel, precision‐designed therapies for central nervous system disorders. The company’s research platform leverages advanced medicinal chemistry to create next‐generation psychedelic-inspired compounds aimed at treating a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression and substance use disorders.

The company’s pipeline features proprietary synthetic molecules engineered to target specific neural pathways while improving safety and tolerability profiles over traditional treatments.

See Also

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