Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 1,001 Shares of Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,901 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund's holdings in Sandisk were worth $10,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDK. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sandisk during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Arete Research upgraded Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Sandisk from $1,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,470.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,684.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNDK

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In other news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total value of $1,252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,515 shares in the company, valued at $65,803,320. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,910,777.50. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Stock Up 6.8%

NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,727.18 on Thursday. Sandisk Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $2,354.39. The stock has a market cap of $255.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 4.74. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1,692.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $978.66.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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