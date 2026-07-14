Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys New Shares in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SARO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,000,143 shares of the company's stock valued at $401,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,167 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of StandardAero by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,984,551 shares of the company's stock worth $343,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,488 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,224,061 shares of the company's stock worth $321,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,066 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,867,767 shares of the company's stock worth $311,688,000 after purchasing an additional 522,203 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,557,823 shares of the company's stock worth $312,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,755 shares during the period.

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StandardAero Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SARO opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25. StandardAero, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $34.48.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. StandardAero had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. Analysts expect that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SARO shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of StandardAero from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of StandardAero from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of StandardAero from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of StandardAero in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on SARO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other StandardAero news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of StandardAero stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $1,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 486,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,822,910.20. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kimberly Ernzen sold 2,516 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $68,837.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 6,632 shares in the company, valued at $181,451.52. This trade represents a 27.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 99,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,860 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

See Also

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