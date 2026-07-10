Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 5,930 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,200 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,930 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund's holdings in Lumentum were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

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Lumentum Price Performance

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $785.77 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.93 and a 52 week high of $1,085.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $883.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $697.36. The firm has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business's revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $3,062,179.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 81,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,735,477.60. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.00, for a total value of $3,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,224,000. This trade represents a 32.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lumentum from $550.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $1,040.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,040.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,021.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lumentum

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

See Also

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