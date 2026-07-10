O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY is Horrell Capital Management Inc.'s Largest Position

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,853 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 20,946 shares during the period. O'Reilly Automotive makes up about 9.9% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $21,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,134,311,000. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 989.3% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,410,714 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $848,188,000 after buying an additional 8,546,804 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,755,276 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,345,829,000 after buying an additional 2,964,945 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,316.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,027,830 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $272,871,000 after buying an additional 2,814,071 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,277.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,346,977 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $211,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,568 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $462,404.80. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $7,833,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,782 shares in the company, valued at $165,013.20. This represents a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of ORLY opened at $85.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.17. The company has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.71 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.35 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O'Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.25.

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About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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