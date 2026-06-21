O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Position Boosted by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,149,906 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 73,174 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.14% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $105,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,190.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,473.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 65,067 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 383.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 560,353 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $50,502,000 after buying an additional 444,371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas grew its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,357.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 498,745 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $44,950,000 after buying an additional 464,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $86.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O'Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.25.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares in the company, valued at $462,404.80. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,163,750. This represents a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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