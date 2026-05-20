O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464,990 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 403,823 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $133,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 989.3% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,410,714 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $848,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546,804 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,620,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,316.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,027,830 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,277.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,346,977 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $211,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.2%

ORLY stock opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $86.77 and a one year high of $108.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.30.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on O'Reilly Automotive

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,295,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,750. This represents a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $462,404.80. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

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