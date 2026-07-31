O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,062,102 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 850,312 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.37% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $282,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,730,143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $7,272,186,000 after acquiring an additional 458,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,206,098 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $3,393,568,000 after purchasing an additional 140,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,140,497 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,201,555,000 after purchasing an additional 372,896 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,755,276 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,345,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,134,311,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 3.6%

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $87.36 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $88.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.69. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The company has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 291.77% and a net margin of 14.27%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting O'Reilly Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: O'Reilly reported record second-quarter revenue of $4.89 billion , up 8.1% year over year and above the roughly $4.86 billion analyst estimate. Diluted EPS rose 10% to $0.86 , matching or slightly exceeding consensus estimates. O'Reilly second-quarter results

O'Reilly reported record second-quarter revenue of , up 8.1% year over year and above the roughly $4.86 billion analyst estimate. Diluted EPS rose 10% to , matching or slightly exceeding consensus estimates. Positive Sentiment: Comparable-store sales increased 6.0% , while growth from professional customers supported the quarter and helped underpin the company’s 2026 outlook. O'Reilly Q2 earnings analysis

Comparable-store sales increased , while growth from professional customers supported the quarter and helped underpin the company’s 2026 outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company repurchased approximately $2.4 billion of stock and generated $2.0 billion in operating cash flow year to date. Continued repurchases could provide earnings-per-share support and signal management’s confidence in the business. O'Reilly repurchase analysis

The company repurchased approximately of stock and generated $2.0 billion in operating cash flow year to date. Continued repurchases could provide earnings-per-share support and signal management’s confidence in the business. Neutral Sentiment: O'Reilly maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $3.20-$3.30 and revenue guidance of $18.9-$19.2 billion . The ranges broadly surround analyst expectations, limiting the impact of the guidance update. O'Reilly 2026 results

O'Reilly maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of and revenue guidance of . The ranges broadly surround analyst expectations, limiting the impact of the guidance update. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley lowered its price target from $112 to $108, although it retained an Overweight rating. The target reduction, combined with the stock’s elevated valuation, may be contributing to profit-taking despite the earnings beat. Morgan Stanley target update

Insider Activity

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $7,833,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $165,013.20. This represents a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,696. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research set a $98.00 price objective on O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider O'Reilly Automotive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and O'Reilly Automotive wasn't on the list.

While O'Reilly Automotive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here