O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Purchased by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 114.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,811 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 19,641 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. United Community Bank lifted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 75.0% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting O'Reilly Automotive

Here are the key news stories impacting O'Reilly Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research boosted multiple earnings estimates for O'Reilly Automotive NASDAQ: ORLY , signaling analysts see stronger profitability ahead, especially in 2026-2028.

Zacks Research boosted multiple earnings estimates for , signaling analysts see stronger profitability ahead, especially in 2026-2028. Neutral Sentiment: The revised forecasts remain close to the current full-year consensus of about $3.24 per share , so the changes are incremental rather than a major thesis shift.

The revised forecasts remain close to the current full-year consensus of about , so the changes are incremental rather than a major thesis shift. Negative Sentiment: Some future-quarter estimates were trimmed slightly, including Q4 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, which could temper enthusiasm around the stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.36. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.77 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. O'Reilly Automotive's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $462,404.80. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,295,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,750. This represents a 52.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 target price on O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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