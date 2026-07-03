O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Purchased by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,583 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the quarter. O'Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 1.4% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.'s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 2.6%

ORLY opened at $90.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The company's 50-day moving average price is $90.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.40.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.O'Reilly Automotive's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price target on O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.25.

View Our Latest Report on O'Reilly Automotive

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $105,984.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,737,696. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,163,750. This represents a 52.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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