O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Sold by Marsico Capital Management LLC

Marsico Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,140 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 65,245 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $12,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $90.10 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.38. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.35 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,295,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,163,750. This trade represents a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $354,680. This represents a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

See Also

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