O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Sold by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC lowered its stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,348,867 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 348,248 shares during the quarter. Nuveen LLC owned about 1.34% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $1,035,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 7,635 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares in the company, valued at $462,404.80. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $7,833,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,013.20. This represents a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price objective on O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $90.10 on Friday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $108.71. The company has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.38.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.35 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

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