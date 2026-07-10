O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,033,362 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 100,645 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $187,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 54.3% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $108.00 price objective on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on O'Reilly Automotive

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $354,680. This represents a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $7,833,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $165,013.20. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ORLY opened at $85.12 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $89.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.71 and a 1-year high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.35 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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