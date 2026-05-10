Organon & Co. $OGN Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Free Report) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,295,002 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,527,492 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.65% of Organon & Co. worth $30,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,805 shares of the company's stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 278,379 shares of the company's stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 58,648 shares of the company's stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,924 shares of the company's stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Organon & Co.

In related news, SVP Lynette Holzbaur bought 26,448 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $353,080.80. Following the purchase, the senior vice president owned 52,851 shares in the company, valued at $705,560.85. This represents a 100.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.62% of the company's stock.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

OGN stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.12). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 99.95%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Organon & Co.'s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Organon & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on OGN. Barclays boosted their price target on Organon & Co. from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Organon & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Zacks Research raised Organon & Co. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $11.40.

View Our Latest Report on Organon & Co.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co is a global healthcare company that was established as an independent, publicly traded entity following its spin-off from Merck & Co in June 2021. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon focuses on delivering therapeutic solutions across women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company’s creation reflected a strategic effort to concentrate on specialty pharmaceuticals and legacy products with proven patient impact.

In women’s health, Organon provides a broad portfolio of products addressing reproductive and gynecological conditions, including fertility treatments, contraception, and hormone replacement therapies.

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