Orin Green Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Orin Green Financial LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,003 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,762,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $50,592,614,000 after purchasing an additional 344,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 38.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,851,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,737,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,996,118,000 after purchasing an additional 368,493 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tesla Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $409.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company's 50-day moving average price is $386.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.68. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.14, a PEG ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.79. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.21 and a 12-month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla raised Model Y prices in the U.S. for the first time since 2024, which could signal improving pricing power and help support margins if demand holds up. Article Title

Tesla raised Model Y prices in the U.S. for the first time since 2024, which could signal improving pricing power and help support margins if demand holds up. Positive Sentiment: Elon Musk continues to promote Tesla’s autonomy push, saying unsupervised self-driving and robotaxi service could become more widespread later this year, reinforcing the long-term bull case tied to software and AI. Article Title

Elon Musk continues to promote Tesla’s autonomy push, saying unsupervised self-driving and robotaxi service could become more widespread later this year, reinforcing the long-term bull case tied to software and AI. Positive Sentiment: XPeng’s robotaxi launch was viewed by some analysts as indirect validation of Tesla’s self-driving strategy, keeping attention on Tesla’s lead in autonomous vehicle development. Article Title

XPeng’s robotaxi launch was viewed by some analysts as indirect validation of Tesla’s self-driving strategy, keeping attention on Tesla’s lead in autonomous vehicle development. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla’s $250 million battery expansion in Germany supports its European growth strategy, but the added capital spending also raises the bar for near-term payoff. Article Title

Tesla’s $250 million battery expansion in Germany supports its European growth strategy, but the added capital spending also raises the bar for near-term payoff. Negative Sentiment: A court setback for Musk’s OpenAI-related lawsuit adds another headline risk around the CEO’s broader distraction and litigation overhang. Article Title

A court setback for Musk’s OpenAI-related lawsuit adds another headline risk around the CEO’s broader distraction and litigation overhang. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports said Tesla stock weakened after the Model Y price hike and a separate lawsuit over Full Self-Driving promises succeeded, suggesting investors remain skeptical of Tesla’s near-term fundamentals and autonomy claims. Article Title

Multiple reports said Tesla stock weakened after the Model Y price hike and a separate lawsuit over Full Self-Driving promises succeeded, suggesting investors remain skeptical of Tesla’s near-term fundamentals and autonomy claims. Negative Sentiment: Several articles pointed to mounting scrutiny over robotaxi safety, reported crashes, and growing legal/regulatory pressure, which could weigh on confidence in Tesla’s autonomy timeline. Article Title

Several articles pointed to mounting scrutiny over robotaxi safety, reported crashes, and growing legal/regulatory pressure, which could weigh on confidence in Tesla’s autonomy timeline. Negative Sentiment: Hedge fund filings showed notable reductions in Tesla holdings by some managers, and one report warned that a potential SpaceX IPO could pull retail attention and capital away from TSLA. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $395.20.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,213 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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