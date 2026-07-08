Orin Green Financial LLC Sells 1,430 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Orin Green Financial LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 578 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research raised Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $408.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $402.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $408.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.55 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 369.63, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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