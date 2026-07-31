Orographic Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Organon & Co. $OGN

Orographic Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 254,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000. Orographic Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Organon & Co. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,347,073 shares of the company's stock worth $31,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,295,002 shares of the company's stock worth $30,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,916,382 shares of the company's stock worth $264,690,000 after purchasing an additional 987,979 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 606,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 193,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1,062.1% in the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 254,500 shares of the company's stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Lynette Holzbaur purchased 26,448 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $353,080.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president directly owned 52,851 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $705,560.85. This trade represents a 100.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.62% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OGN shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Organon & Co. from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Organon & Co. from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane restated a "neutral" rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Organon & Co.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:OGN opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.54. The business's fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.12). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 99.95%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co is a global healthcare company that was established as an independent, publicly traded entity following its spin-off from Merck & Co in June 2021. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon focuses on delivering therapeutic solutions across women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company’s creation reflected a strategic effort to concentrate on specialty pharmaceuticals and legacy products with proven patient impact.

In women’s health, Organon provides a broad portfolio of products addressing reproductive and gynecological conditions, including fertility treatments, contraception, and hormone replacement therapies.

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