Orographic Financial Advisors LLC Invests $926,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Orographic Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,486 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 25,937 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company's stock.

Get PayPal alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $77,679.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at $128,749.60. The trade was a 37.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Frank Keller sold 732 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $42,529.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,415,042.70. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,612 shares of company stock valued at $484,534. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $57.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $79.21. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.47 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.36%.PayPal's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. PayPal's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Barclays lifted their price objective on PayPal from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus set a $70.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

PayPal News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: PayPal reported second-quarter revenue of $8.68 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.38, exceeding estimates of $8.47 billion and $1.28, respectively. Management also raised its full-year profit outlook, citing improving branded checkout, Venmo growth and cost savings. PayPal's Q2 Earnings Call Focuses on Checkout Stability

PayPal reported second-quarter revenue of $8.68 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.38, exceeding estimates of $8.47 billion and $1.28, respectively. Management also raised its full-year profit outlook, citing improving branded checkout, Venmo growth and cost savings. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts lifted their price targets following the results, including JPMorgan to $65, Mizuho to $60, Citi to $61 and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to $70, with KBW upgrading the shares to outperform. Analysts Boost PayPal Forecasts

Several analysts lifted their price targets following the results, including JPMorgan to $65, Mizuho to $60, Citi to $61 and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to $70, with KBW upgrading the shares to outperform. Positive Sentiment: PayPal is joining Binance’s bStocks initiative, potentially expanding access to tokenized equities for crypto users and creating additional payment or financial-services opportunities. PayPal Joins Binance bStocks

PayPal is joining Binance’s bStocks initiative, potentially expanding access to tokenized equities for crypto users and creating additional payment or financial-services opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Reports say Stripe and Advent International recently offered about $60.50 per share for PayPal. The board reportedly viewed the bid as too low, while CEO discussions indicated openness to potential deals but continued preference for an independent recovery. The speculation may provide valuation support but also highlights strategic uncertainty. PayPal CEO Signals Deal Openness

Reports say Stripe and Advent International recently offered about $60.50 per share for PayPal. The board reportedly viewed the bid as too low, while CEO discussions indicated openness to potential deals but continued preference for an independent recovery. The speculation may provide valuation support but also highlights strategic uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: PayPal declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable September 25 to shareholders of record September 4, offering an annualized yield of roughly 1%.

PayPal declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable September 25 to shareholders of record September 4, offering an annualized yield of roughly 1%. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street remains divided: Wells Fargo, TD Cowen, Baird, Canaccord and Wolfe Research retained neutral or hold ratings, while Goldman Sachs reportedly warned that stronger results have not resolved PayPal’s core branded-checkout and competitive-positioning challenges. Wall Street Divided on PayPal

Wall Street remains divided: Wells Fargo, TD Cowen, Baird, Canaccord and Wolfe Research retained neutral or hold ratings, while Goldman Sachs reportedly warned that stronger results have not resolved PayPal’s core branded-checkout and competitive-positioning challenges. Negative Sentiment: Two insiders sold shares under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans: Frank Keller sold 732 shares and Chief Accounting Officer Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares. Because the transactions were scheduled in advance, they are a limited—but still potentially negative—signal.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PayPal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PayPal wasn't on the list.

While PayPal currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here