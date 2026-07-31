Orographic Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Orographic Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,505 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Home Depot from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:HD opened at $333.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $332.03 and a 200-day moving average of $344.16. The company has a market cap of $332.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $289.10 and a one year high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

Key Stories Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

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