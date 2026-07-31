Orographic Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in NNN REIT, Inc. $NNN

Orographic Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,877 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in NNN REIT by 3,354.1% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in NNN REIT during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 11.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company's stock.

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NNN REIT Price Performance

NNN REIT stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.68.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 41.38%.The company had revenue of $240.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $237.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NNN REIT, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from NNN REIT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. NNN REIT's payout ratio is currently 116.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NNN REIT from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a "hold" rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on NNN REIT from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial set a $50.00 price target on NNN REIT in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NNN REIT from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $46.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on NNN REIT

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT NYSE: NNN, formally known as National Retail Properties, is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties across the United States. As a net-lease REIT, the company enters into long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants, shifting most property-related expenses, including maintenance, taxes and insurance, to its lessees. This structure provides NNN REIT with predictable cash flows and a stable income stream rooted in essential retail uses such as convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and quick-service restaurants.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, NNN REIT has steadily grown its footprint through disciplined acquisitions and selective lease underwriting.

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