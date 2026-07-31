Orographic Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Orographic Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,248 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000. McDonald's makes up about 1.2% of Orographic Financial Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 36.8% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 379 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald's by 5.9% during the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald's by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in McDonald's during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald's by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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McDonald's News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $325.00 price objective on McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra upgraded McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $306.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $333.32.

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McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $268.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a one year low of $260.96 and a one year high of $341.75. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $275.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.88.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 8,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,634 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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