Orographic Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Orographic Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,829 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,522,860 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $969,646,000 after buying an additional 1,924,200 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,516,177 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $172,495,000 after acquiring an additional 78,914 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 96,476 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares during the last quarter. Xponance LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 291,158 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,125,000 after acquiring an additional 20,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Streaming profitability and global expansion support the long-term outlook. Disney has reportedly turned its streaming business from a roughly $4 billion loss into a profit and is now targeting international growth. The improvement could strengthen confidence in Disney’s direct-to-consumer strategy, although global expansion may require additional spending. Disney turns $4 billion streaming loss into profit, and now it chases global growth

Disney has reportedly turned its streaming business from a roughly $4 billion loss into a profit and is now targeting international growth. The improvement could strengthen confidence in Disney’s direct-to-consumer strategy, although global expansion may require additional spending. Positive Sentiment: Cost controls and park investment provide some support. Pixar eliminated 108 positions as part of Disney’s restructuring, while the company continues investing in guest-facing attractions and retail, including a refreshed Pandora jewelry location and at least $30 million in projects outside Walt Disney World’s theme parks. These actions could improve efficiency and diversify park-related revenue. How Pixar Cuts and Park Investments At Walt Disney Have Changed Its Investment Story

Pixar eliminated 108 positions as part of Disney’s restructuring, while the company continues investing in guest-facing attractions and retail, including a refreshed Pandora jewelry location and at least $30 million in projects outside Walt Disney World’s theme parks. These actions could improve efficiency and diversify park-related revenue. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup maintained a Buy rating despite trimming its target. The bank reduced its price target from $145 to $135, but the revised target still implies substantial upside from current levels, suggesting analysts view the recent weakness as potentially attractive. Citigroup price-target update

The bank reduced its price target from $145 to $135, but the revised target still implies substantial upside from current levels, suggesting analysts view the recent weakness as potentially attractive. Neutral Sentiment: New content and park attractions add incremental support. Disney+ plans to release “Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation—Episode of Savanaclaw” in December, while Animal Kingdom is adding new gorilla and “Zootopia 2” elements. These announcements may help engagement and attendance but are unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Disney Twisted-Wonderland animation announcement

Disney+ plans to release “Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation—Episode of Savanaclaw” in December, while Animal Kingdom is adding new gorilla and “Zootopia 2” elements. These announcements may help engagement and attendance but are unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain cautious ahead of the next earnings report. Analysts expect earnings growth, but Zacks said Disney lacks the combination of factors typically associated with a likely earnings beat. That caution may be weighing on the stock, particularly after recent estimates were trimmed slightly by Erste Group Bank. Walt Disney reports next week

Analysts expect earnings growth, but Zacks said Disney lacks the combination of factors typically associated with a likely earnings beat. That caution may be weighing on the stock, particularly after recent estimates were trimmed slightly by Erste Group Bank. Negative Sentiment: Pixar’s layoffs highlight continued pressure in the entertainment segment. Another round of cuts at the studio behind major franchises signals ongoing efforts to reduce costs, but may also reinforce concerns about weaker animation output, restructuring disruption and uncertain content economics. Toy Story maker hit by another round of Disney cuts

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.6%

Walt Disney stock opened at $95.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company's 50-day moving average price is $99.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $119.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Walt Disney's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $128.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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