Orographic Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,816 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Orographic Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,816 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs Asset Management launched AlphaAI , a new artificial-intelligence investment platform led by Lou D’Ambrosio, chairman of Artificial Intelligence. The initiative gives GS a direct opportunity to monetize demand for AI-focused investing and could support long-term growth in assets under management and fee revenue. Goldman Sachs Asset Management launches AI investment platform

, a new artificial-intelligence investment platform led by Lou D’Ambrosio, chairman of Artificial Intelligence. The initiative gives GS a direct opportunity to monetize demand for AI-focused investing and could support long-term growth in assets under management and fee revenue. Positive Sentiment: GS ranked first among North American M&A advisers by transaction value in the first half of 2026, advising on approximately $437.7 billion of deals. Continued deal activity supports advisory revenue and signals a favorable environment for the firm’s investment-banking business. Goldman Sachs tops North America M&A advisers

in the first half of 2026, advising on approximately $437.7 billion of deals. Continued deal activity supports advisory revenue and signals a favorable environment for the firm’s investment-banking business. Positive Sentiment: Strong second-quarter results across major U.S. banks, driven by trading, lending and investment banking, reinforce expectations for a supportive operating backdrop for GS. The company’s latest reported quarter also featured substantial earnings and revenue beats, providing fundamental support for the stock.

Strong second-quarter results across major U.S. banks, driven by trading, lending and investment banking, reinforce expectations for a supportive operating backdrop for GS. The company’s latest reported quarter also featured substantial earnings and revenue beats, providing fundamental support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: GS and T. Rowe Price launched a private-markets interval fund for retail investors. Broadening access to private-market investments could help Goldman Sachs expand distribution and recurring asset-management fees. Goldman Sachs launches retail private markets fund

GS and T. Rowe Price launched a private-markets interval fund for retail investors. Broadening access to private-market investments could help Goldman Sachs expand distribution and recurring asset-management fees. Neutral Sentiment: A sharp unwinding of leveraged AI trades and losses at a hedge fund highlights elevated market and liquidity risk. The volatility could weigh on trading sentiment, although periods of dislocation may also create opportunities for GS’s trading business. Situational Awareness sells public equities book

A sharp unwinding of leveraged AI trades and losses at a hedge fund highlights elevated market and liquidity risk. The volatility could weigh on trading sentiment, although periods of dislocation may also create opportunities for GS’s trading business. Negative Sentiment: A U.K. tribunal ordered Goldman Sachs to pay nearly £1.5 million, or about $2 million, to a former compliance manager in a discrimination case. The financial cost is modest relative to GS’s size, but the ruling adds reputational and legal risk. Goldman Sachs ordered to pay former compliance manager

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $30,248,198.50. The trade was a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 4.4%

NYSE GS opened at $1,024.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $302.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,052.17 and a 200-day moving average of $954.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $694.05 and a 1-year high of $1,153.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.47 by $6.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 15.53%.The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.91 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,061.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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