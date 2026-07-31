Orographic Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 21,675 Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Orographic Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,675 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,076,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,809,225,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $4,774,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,619,317 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,169,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,779 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,783,821 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,958,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,172,503 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,594,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Bank of America from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Evercore set a $63.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of America from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at $72,803,774.97. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.99. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $438.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Bank of America had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $31.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.69%.

Key Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Further Reading

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