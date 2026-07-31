Orographic Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 23,020 Exelon Corporation $EXC

Orographic Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,118,541 shares of the company's stock worth $5,715,457,000 after acquiring an additional 595,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,623,103 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,904,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,786 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,620,304 shares of the company's stock worth $1,206,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,251 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,964,736 shares of the company's stock worth $913,853,000 after purchasing an additional 595,655 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Exelon by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,663,481 shares of the company's stock worth $840,043,000 after purchasing an additional 393,917 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on EXC shares. Barclays lowered Exelon from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Exelon from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXC

Key Headlines Impacting Exelon

Here are the key news stories impacting Exelon this week:

Positive Sentiment: Exelon reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.43 per share, up from $0.39 a year earlier, while revenue increased 10% year over year to $5.97 billion and exceeded analyst expectations. Higher utility rates and solid operational execution supported the results. Exelon's Q2 Earnings In Line With Estimates, Revenues Rise Year Over Year

Exelon reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.43 per share, up from $0.39 a year earlier, while revenue increased 10% year over year to $5.97 billion and exceeded analyst expectations. Higher utility rates and solid operational execution supported the results. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.81 to $2.91, centered around the $2.86 analyst consensus, and maintained its five-year $41 billion capital investment plan. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, representing an annualized yield of approximately 3.6%. Exelon maintains 2029 investment plan after screening data-center requests

Management reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.81 to $2.91, centered around the $2.86 analyst consensus, and maintained its five-year $41 billion capital investment plan. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, representing an annualized yield of approximately 3.6%. Neutral Sentiment: Although adjusted earnings were broadly in line with expectations, some reports described the $0.43 result as slightly below a $0.44 consensus estimate. The revenue beat and year-over-year earnings growth offset the modest bottom-line shortfall, but did not provide a major upside surprise.

Although adjusted earnings were broadly in line with expectations, some reports described the $0.43 result as slightly below a $0.44 consensus estimate. The revenue beat and year-over-year earnings growth offset the modest bottom-line shortfall, but did not provide a major upside surprise. Negative Sentiment: Exelon reduced its overall data-center demand pipeline by 16% as AI infrastructure projects face growing opposition and permitting challenges across the United States. The revision raises uncertainty about the pace of future electricity-demand growth and potential upside from data-center customers. Exelon’s Data Center Pipeline Cut as AI Projects Face Pushback

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $45.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.31. The business's 50 day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.59.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Exelon's dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Exelon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Exelon wasn't on the list.

While Exelon currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here