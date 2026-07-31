Orographic Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,847 RTX Corporation $RTX

Orographic Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000. RTX accounts for 1.3% of Orographic Financial Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 456.7% in the 4th quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its RTX price target to $240 and maintained an Overweight rating following the company’s earnings report. The target is above the broader analyst consensus of approximately $225.81, reinforcing the bullish view on RTX’s execution and outlook. Morgan Stanley raises RTX stock price target after earnings

following the company’s earnings report. The target is above the broader analyst consensus of approximately $225.81, reinforcing the bullish view on RTX’s execution and outlook. Positive Sentiment: RTX’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with revenue increasing 14.5% year over year to $24.71 billion and earnings reaching $1.89 per share versus the $1.66 consensus estimate. The company also raised its 2026 adjusted sales outlook to $95 billion–$96 billion, citing strong commercial aircraft maintenance demand and military-system orders.

RTX’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with revenue increasing 14.5% year over year to $24.71 billion and earnings reaching $1.89 per share versus the $1.66 consensus estimate. The company also raised its 2026 adjusted sales outlook to $95 billion–$96 billion, citing strong commercial aircraft maintenance demand and military-system orders. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group lifted its RTX earnings forecasts to $7.20 per share for fiscal 2026 and $7.85 for fiscal 2027. The increases align with expectations for continued growth from aircraft services, defense replenishment and RTX’s sizable backlog.

Erste Group lifted its RTX earnings forecasts to $7.20 per share for fiscal 2026 and $7.85 for fiscal 2027. The increases align with expectations for continued growth from aircraft services, defense replenishment and RTX’s sizable backlog. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to identify RTX as an attractive industrial and aerospace-defense stock amid resilient manufacturing, infrastructure investment and rising defense spending. Pratt & Whitney’s engine-and-systems strategy for the Next Generation Space Architecture could provide additional long-term program opportunities. 3 Industrial Stocks to Buy Amid Manufacturing Resilience

Analysts continue to identify RTX as an attractive industrial and aerospace-defense stock amid resilient manufacturing, infrastructure investment and rising defense spending. Pratt & Whitney’s engine-and-systems strategy for the Next Generation Space Architecture could provide additional long-term program opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: RTX declared its regular quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share, equivalent to $2.92 annually and a yield near 1.3%. The payout supports shareholder returns but is unlikely to be a major share-price catalyst.

RTX declared its regular quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share, equivalent to $2.92 annually and a yield near 1.3%. The payout supports shareholder returns but is unlikely to be a major share-price catalyst. Negative Sentiment: RTX Vice President Kevin Dasilva sold 2,250 shares for approximately $488,000, reducing his holdings by about 10%. The transaction is relatively small and may reflect personal financial planning, but it adds a modest negative signal after the stock’s strong run.

RTX Vice President Kevin Dasilva sold 2,250 shares for approximately $488,000, reducing his holdings by about 10%. The transaction is relatively small and may reflect personal financial planning, but it adds a modest negative signal after the stock’s strong run. Negative Sentiment: With RTX trading well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and at a high earnings multiple, valuation leaves less room for disappointment. The stock may need continued earnings beats and stronger guidance to sustain further gains.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Argus set a $245.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on RTX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on RTX from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on RTX from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on RTX from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $226.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 8,557 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $1,799,451.53. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,852,444.61. The trade was a 49.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total value of $488,092.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 20,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,360,076.07. This represents a 10.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,304,375 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

RTX Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE RTX opened at $214.39 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $190.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.03. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $150.61 and a 12 month high of $221.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $288.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.23. RTX had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $24.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. RTX's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. RTX's payout ratio is presently 51.41%.

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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