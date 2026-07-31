Orographic Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. $GBDC

Orographic Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 84,479 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,544 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 38,534 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 19.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,534 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 140.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,411 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $6,491,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 24.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 33,355 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company's stock.

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Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.3%

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.39.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 24.64%.The business had revenue of ($5.28) million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $201.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GBDC. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC NASDAQ: GBDC is a publicly traded business development company specializing in providing debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. Externally managed by Golub Capital LLC, the firm focuses on building a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, unitranche facilities and second-lien debt instruments designed to support growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations. As a closed-end investment vehicle, GBDC offers investors direct exposure to private credit strategies within a regulated structure.

The company's core business activities center on originating and managing bespoke financing arrangements for U.S.

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