Orographic Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Orographic Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AG Campbell Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 146.5% in the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $205.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PM

Philip Morris International Trading Down 3.2%

PM stock opened at $192.12 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $207.76. The company has a market capitalization of $299.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.38. The firm's 50-day moving average is $183.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 163.41%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is 84.48%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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