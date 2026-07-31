Orographic Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Orographic Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,095 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000. American Tower accounts for 1.1% of Orographic Financial Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American Tower News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Tower reported strong Q2 2026 results, with revenue increasing to approximately $2.75 billion and net income reaching $867.5 million. Record leasing at its CoreSite data-center business and solid global tower activity supported the performance. Record CoreSite Leasing And Strong Q2 Results at American Tower

American Tower reported strong Q2 2026 results, with revenue increasing to approximately $2.75 billion and net income reaching $867.5 million. Record leasing at its CoreSite data-center business and solid global tower activity supported the performance. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 financial outlook for the second time and expects data-center revenue to grow roughly 15%, benefiting from demand related to artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure. American Tower Raises 2026 Outlook Again

The company raised its 2026 financial outlook for the second time and expects data-center revenue to grow roughly 15%, benefiting from demand related to artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its price target to $220 from $218, while BMO Capital Markets increased its target to $195 from $190. The revisions indicate analysts see potential upside, although BMO maintained a “market perform” rating. Scotiabank Raises American Tower Price Target

Scotiabank raised its price target to $220 from $218, while BMO Capital Markets increased its target to $195 from $190. The revisions indicate analysts see potential upside, although BMO maintained a “market perform” rating. Neutral Sentiment: American Tower and Crown Castle are trading near one-year lows, but investor commentary favors American Tower because of its stronger data-center growth and repeated guidance increases. American Tower or Crown Castle

American Tower and Crown Castle are trading near one-year lows, but investor commentary favors American Tower because of its stronger data-center growth and repeated guidance increases. Neutral Sentiment: Executive Vice President Ruth T. Dowling sold a combined 1,791 shares for approximately $309,641 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Because the sales were scheduled and the executive retained a sizable position, the transactions are a limited signal rather than a clear change in management’s outlook. SEC Insider Trading Filing

Executive Vice President Ruth T. Dowling sold a combined 1,791 shares for approximately $309,641 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Because the sales were scheduled and the executive retained a sizable position, the transactions are a limited signal rather than a clear change in management’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: Analysts continue to flag American Tower’s sensitivity to interest rates. Higher rates can raise borrowing costs, pressure highly leveraged REITs and make dividend-oriented investments less attractive, likely contributing to the stock’s weakness despite improving operating results. American Tower Interest Rate Risk Analysis

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 1,106 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.96, for a total value of $193,505.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,848,316.56. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $174.55 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $160.06 and a 12 month high of $217.39. The company has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 31.08%.American Tower's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Tower from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $215.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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